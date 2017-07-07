A Passenger Was Arrested for Attacking a Delta Flight Attendant

A Delta Air Lines flight en route from Seattle to Beijing had to turn back shortly into the trip Thursday evening following what was called a “security incident” onboard, which resulted in one arrest and two injuries.

Flight DL129, a Boeing 767 wide-body jet, turned back off the coast of British Columbia after leaving Seattle at 5:24 p.m. local time, according to information from the aircraft tracking site FlightRadar24.

A passenger onboard reportedly assaulted a flight attendant around 45 minutes into the flight, SeattlePi.com reports.

The flight attendant and another passenger were injured and taken to hospital, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport spokesperson Perry Cooper said.

“The passenger [who triggered the incident] was restrained onboard and was removed from the flight by law enforcement without further incident when the aircraft arrived back in Seattle,” Delta said in a statement provided to TIME. “The flight is scheduled to re-depart for Beijing later this evening.”

The airline also told TIME that “reports that the flight was escorted by a fighter jet are not accurate.”

Citing FBI information, a tweet from the airport suggested that the incident didn’t indicate a national security threat.

