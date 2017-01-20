Parents Carry 2-Year-Old Son Fighting Cancer Down Hallway After Hospital Wedding

A powerful photo of a newlywed couple carrying their 2-year-old son through a hospital is tugging at heartstrings around the nation.

On January 7, Celia and Geff Kinzel wed in the chapel of Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, where their son Logan is being treated for Stage IV brain cancer.

As the young parents carried Logan back to his hospital room after the ceremony, Kinzel’s mother trailed behind and snapped a photo that has now gone viral.

“Everyone was really touched by [the photo],” Celia Kinzel told ABC News. “I really hope from all of this, that it does bring awareness to pediatric cancer. Before this happened to Logan, I thought it was rare. I hope this sheds some light on it and people see that it’s common.”

Logan was diagnosed with Stage IV Medulloblastoma last year and quickly underwent surgery to remove a tumor and months of chemotherapy, Fox 32 reports. After Thanksgiving, doctors discovered the cancer had returned with a vengeance. Logan now has tumors on his brain and down his spinal cord.

“He is a charmer, he will just look at you and you fall in love with him,” Celia Kinzel said. “He is still smiling and playing. He had his days where he wants to lay down and be cozy all day but, for the most part, he’s just a happy 2-year-old.”

Logan has been living in the hospital since his second diagnosis. His parents stay with him during the week while older brother, Rowan, 4, stays with an aunt and uncle.

Celia, 26, and Geff, 32, were engaged in 2015 and planning a wedding for 2018 but decided to move up their wedding after their son’s second diagnosis.

“We were so happy that Logan was able to come down,” Kinzel’s mom, Megan Dempsey, told ABC News. “It was just a nice day for Celia and Geff and a nice break from what’s really been such a difficult time.”

Dempsey, too, says she hopes the photo will raise awareness for pediatric cancer, which is all too common and receives little funding for research.

“No child should have to endure this awful disease,” she said.

But there’s another message she takes away from the photo. One that everyone can relate to: “It speaks to me of bravery, love and the ability to find joy and happiness in almost any situation.”