Oregon Wildfire Strands 150 Hikers as Father Recounts His Family’s Harrowing Escape: ‘Our Only Path Was on Fire’

The Eagle Creek wildfire burning in the Colombia River Gorge in Oregon that stranded over a hundred hikers spread to Washington on Monday night, causing hundreds of homeowners to evacuate their homes.

According to KATU, the human-caused fire grew from 3,200 acres early Monday to 4,800 acres by the end of the day. Oregon State Police said on Sunday that they believe the fire was man-made, possibly caused by fireworks, and that they had identified a suspect.

According to the news outlet, the fire — which almost 300 firefighters are currently working to contain — is also burning above the iconic Multnomah Falls.

One hiker, Peter Carlin, from Portland, Oregon, took to Facebook to tell the riveting and detailed account of his family’s harrowing escape.

On Saturday, Carlin and his family were just a little more than a mile from the bottom of the trail when his son Teddy turned a corner and saw flames just a few yards ahead of them. They decided to make their way to the Punch Bowl, a big open space on the water and away from the forest.

“Word spread quickly once we got there. The swimming stopped, most everyone settled down waiting for news or some instruction of what to do next,” he wrote. “Helicopters buzzed in from the south, from the Indian Creek fire HQ. Most came carrying water and flame-retardant. But one smaller one came in closer, hovered above us for a while and then took off again.”

Around 6 p.m., Carlin — one of 145 hikers that day — walked in a line led by a deputy officer to High Bridge, which was a mile away. There was at least one person with diabetes, another with asthma who was having a tough time with the thick smoke in the air and a couple who had a baby and toddler with them.

“There was a good chance we’d be hiking into the night, so everyone with cell phones should turn them off and reserve as much battery power as possible for the flashlights,” he continued.

After hiking for five hours with no food, a forest service ranger got to them and told them stop and wait for 10 minutes for more instruction.

“Our only walkable path north was already on fire,” Carlin wrote. “The river, steep and clotted with waterfalls, was often impassible. We would have had to bushwhack down the western shore toward the raging new fire and hope that it hadn’t crossed the water. And how realistic was that hope? We had no idea, and no further instructions.

“After a few minutes we got another instruction: Turn around and walk back half a mile to a more open, less dangerous spot where we could stop and await further directions,” he explained. That’s when the people around me freaked out. To that moment I hadn’t heard a peep of second-guessing or complaining from anyone – nothing but cooperation, friendly questions about each others’ condition, offers to help.”

Now, he wrote, “the shouts up and down the line were angry, furious and mutinous.”

In the middle of the night, the forest service sent a Blackhawk helicopter loaded with food, sleeping bags and gear. But there wasn’t a spot big enough for them to drop off the supplies so everyone had to sleep in whatever they had on.

“Fortunately it would be a warm night, but even temps in the 60s is pretty chilly when you’re sleeping in the dirt, so even when our family huddled together for warmth we were all shivering,” he said. “The five of us huddled together as closely as we could, but I could feel Anna shivering next to me, and I spent a lot of time wide awake, wishing for sleep but mostly thinking about how long the night is, and how slowly it passes.”

Hours later, they made it back to safety thankful for not only their endurance but the people who helped them get through it, specifically, Tech Sgt. Rob Dones.

“From what I could see, and feel, this is the man who held us all together throughout our long, dangerous journey away from the fires and into safety,” he wrote. “Certainly, each of the 145 (plus/minus) folks in the group took mustered their own courage and strength and walked out on their own increasingly sore feet. But when we needed a leader to give us information, direction and a perpetual confidence that we were enacting a plan of action that would lead to safety, he was the man who stepped up, took the burden on his shoulders and made it seem easy.”