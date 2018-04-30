22-Year-Old Oregon Trucker Survives 4 Days in the Wilderness with No Food and Water

A 22-year-old truck driver from Oregon managed to survive for four days in the wilderness with no food and water after his truck slid down a steep embankment.

Jacob Aaron Cartwright walked 14 miles across “snowy mountain peaks” and elevations up to 6,500 feet before he was found on Saturday, according to the Oregon State Police.

After Cartwright’s vehicle became too unsafe the move, he traveled on foot and eventually flagged down a motorist who drove him to his home in La Grande, Oregon.

Cartwright’s truck was filled with potato chips, and shockingly he didn’t have a bite, his boss, Roy A. Henry, owner of the Little Trees Transportation, told CNN.

“He was so dehydrated that his kidneys stopped functioning,” Henry told the outlet, adding that he joked with Cartwright about not eating them.

“That stuff’s worth something, that’s the load — I’m not gonna touch it,” Cartwright said to him, according to the CNN interview. “That’s the way he was raised, that stuff’s not yours, you don’t touch it.”

Making matters worse, Cartwright had no cell phone service and began to walk through the forest, hoping he’d find someone who could help, Henry said.

“He told me the last night: He wedged himself under a log and the ground to stay warm and stay out of the elements,” he shared with the outlet, adding that “it was pretty much just sheer will and determination that got him out.”

Cartwright’s wife returned home after meeting with local officials about the search, only to find that Cartwright was there.

“He took his cowboy boots off and put on flip-flops,” Henry told CNN.

As of Saturday, Cartwright was at the Grande Ronde Hospital for medical evaluation, according to the Oregon State Police.

She added: “He kept moving and stayed warm enough. It doesn’t look like he’s going to have too many injuries.”