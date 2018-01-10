Oprah Winfrey Reveals Her Home Is One of Those Affected by Deadly Californian Mudslides

Oprah Winfrey‘s 65-acre Santa Barbara, California, estate is among the many homes damaged by the deadly flash floods and mudslides that ravaged the Montecito area Tuesday.

“What a day! Praying for our community again in Santa Barbara. Woke up to this blazing gas fire. then swipe left to see how deep the mud is in my backyard. Helicopters rescuing my neighbors. Looking for missing persons. 13 lives lost. #Mudslides,” the Cecil B. DeMille award recipient, 63, captioned her video montage on Instagram.

Winfrey captured footage of nearby flames that were burning due to a gas leak in the midst of a downpour while in another clip, the star showed part of her mud-covered backyard and indicated the depth of the mud by walking through it with rain boots on.

“This is how deep the mud is,” she said as she turned the camera on the backyard debris as rotor blades of helicopters can be heard in the background.

The torrent of mud and deadly runoff of debris caused by pounding overnight rains trapped victims in their homes, just one month following the fast-spreading wildfire that raged in the same Southern California region.

Authorities confirmed Tuesday that at least 13 people have been killed and 25 people have been injured with crews rescuing 50 people by air and dozens more from the ground.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Montecito, a wealthy community northwest of Los Angeles, is also home to celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres and Rob Lowe.

Purchased in 2001, Oprah’s neo-Georgian mansion started as 42 acres but was expanded in 2016 with another 23.

Located in her backyard is what she calls Hallelujah Lane, a path that leads to a grouping of a dozen Live Oak trees dubbed the Twelve Apostles, which is one of the star’s favorite spots to read.

A sizable pond with a fountain, a tea house and a formal rose garden can also be found on the plot.