‘Many Dead’ and 30 Missing After Italian Hotel Is Buried by Avalanche

Rescuers are attempting to locate at least 30 people who are missing after an avalanche hit a hotel in central Italy’s Abruzzo region on Wednesday, according to several reports.

One person has been confirmed dead, and two other people have been rescued alive, according to BBC.

The avalanche struck the mountaintop Rigopiano hotel after four earthquakes affected the region on Wednesday, according to the New York Times. Rome, located 100 miles away, took precautionary measures after the earthquakes and closed down schools and the subway system.

Italian local news ANSA, spoke to one rescuer named Antonio Crocetta, who said on Thursday “there are many dead.” First responding rescuers arrived by ski around 4 a.m. because of the severe conditions following the avalanche.

“We are calling out but no one is answering,” rescuers said, according to ANSA, who described the scene as a “tragic mix between an earthquake and an avalanche.” Nearby residents called emergency services after part of the hotel roof collapsed, according to Time.

The hotel has 43 rooms, but it was not clear how many guests were staying at the time of the avalanche, according to the New York Times.

In August, an earthquake hit the same region and 298 people died, according to the the BBC. Most had been evacuated by the time an additional earthquake struck in the area less than two months later, and the natural disaster did not result in any casualties.