Oldest American, Pennsylvania’s Delphine Gibson, Celebrates Her 114th Birthday

Delphine Gibson, the oldest person in America, celebrated her 114th birthday!

The Pennsylvania native marked the big day at Huntington Park’s AristaCare assisted living facility, where she has been residing for 15 years, according to the Associated Press. Gibson was gifted with a special recognition plaque from Pennsylvania’s Department of Aging.

Her status as the nation’s oldest person is according to the Gerontology Research Group, which tracks people older than 110 worldwide.

Gibson, who is a member of Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, attributes her long life to her faith in God, according to Aging Secretary Teresa Osborne.

The 114-year-old was born in South Carolina in 1903 and moved to Pennsylvania after marrying Taylor Gibson in 1928.

New Jersey’s Adele Dunlap, who was previously named the oldest American, died in February.