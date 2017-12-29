Oklahoma 911 Operator Cooks Christmas Dinner for Grieving Couple Who Lost Their Son

An Oklahoma 911 operator went above and beyond last week when he got a call from a grieving couple and ended up helping the pair in more ways than one.

Adam Clark, 40, says 65-year-old Larry Raines called him earlier this month to complain about people loitering on his property. But Clark tells PEOPLE he soon learned that Larry and his wife, Anita, had recently fallen on hard times.

“I found out that his son passed away, his adult son,” Clark, of the Oklahoma City Police Department, tells PEOPLE. “They were having a hard time getting through the holidays. And I knew from our conversation that they didn’t have any family in town.”

So, Clark and his wife, Jennifer, cooked the couple a lavish Christmas dinner with “all the fixings,” Clark says.

“I smoked a ham! There was dessert, there was stuffing,” he tells PEOPLE. “Basically, everything you’d have for a normal Christmas dinner we took over to them on Christmas Eve.”

Larry was speechless and Anita was moved to tears.

“I can’t believe someone would do that for us. It’s hard to put into words,” Larry, of Oklahoma City, tells PEOPLE. “It wasn’t something we were expecting. My wife and I lost our son a little over a year ago and it’s just been the two of us. We’ve been kind of lonesome and lonely.”

Larry is disabled and unable to work, while Anita, 56, walks to work at a dry cleaners every day because the couple doesn’t have a car, Clark and Larry say. Clark adds that the Christmas dinner was bittersweet for the couple, who only have a miniature refrigerator and could barely store any leftovers.

“So, I sent an email to the people I work with and within 10 minutes, somebody had donated a refrigerator that was perfectly functional! Actually a really nice size,” Clark tells PEOPLE, noting that he also asked his coworkers for donations for the family. “In the next 48 hours, we raised over $518 dollars for them and two boxes of groceries.”

Larry tells PEOPLE that the new refrigerator is the “nicest one we’ve ever had.”

Members of the department were eager to help the couple and have even started a GoFundMe page to help Larry and Anita. Clark says the Raines have called him several times since just to say “thank you.”

“They pulled together probably money they didn’t have and all that food!” Larry tells PEOPLE. “I’m very grateful.”

Clark says he couldn’t have helped the couple in such a way if it weren’t for his coworkers at the department.

“I didn’t do this for any recognition. I did it because somebody needed it,” he says, noting that Larry never asked for his help. “Not just because it’s Christmas, but because these people needed help and if you can do something to help somebody you should do whatever you can. Offering someone kind words just isn’t enough. Sometimes, if you can, get off your butt and make something happen.”

But the couple isn’t out of the woods yet.

“They still need help,” Clark says.

He hopes that money raised through the GoFundMe could help the pair get back on their feet.