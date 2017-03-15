Ohio Teen Runs 5.5 Miles to Spell Out Epic Promposal in Running App: ‘I Just Wanted to Do Something Cute!’

Meet Claire Short and Joran Fuller — the high school couple putting all other “promposals” to shame.

Claire, 16, and her boyfriend Joran, 17, met during their gym period at Findlay High School in Findlay, Ohio. Both are long-distance runners — Claire does track, while Joran prefers cross country.

They’ve only been dating for two weeks, but that didn’t stop Joran from coming up with a seriously epic way to invite his girlfriend to the prom.

On Friday, he stopped by Claire’s house with flowers, breadsticks and popcorn (her favorite foods!) because she was feeling under the weather. He then asked her to pull up the running app Steva (that allows you to track a running route) where it showed his last 5.5 mile run along a route that spelled “Prom?”

“She’s so funny it’s the first thing I noticed about her,” Joran tells PEOPLE. “I knew she would appreciate it, and she did. She laughed at it and thought it was so cool with us both being runners. And then she gave me a hug!”

He adds, “I just wanted to do something cute for her!”

But did your prom date run 5.5 miles to ask you pic.twitter.com/1cp2R2IvTp — Claire Short (@claire_short_13) March 11, 2017

Claire posted a photo of the ultimate promposal to Twitter where it has garnered over 116,700 likes and 16,200 retweets.

Need a little inspiration? Click here to subscribe to the Daily Smile Newsletter for uplifting, feel-good stories that brighten up your inbox.

“The response has been so positive,” says Joran. “People think it’s cool and cute.

“Everybody keeps saying that I’ve changed the game of promposals, but that was never my intention.”

Joran says Claire, who was unable to interview with PEOPLE due to track practice, is one of the “smartest people” he knows.

“She’s also so nice and can get along with anybody,” he says. “We’ve only been dating two weeks, but I’m lucky!”