WATCH: Ohio Cops Save 2-Month-Old Baby Girl Who Was Choking on Milk: 'She's Breathing!'

Ohio police have released harrowing video footage of the moments two officers rushed to save a 2-month-old baby who was choking on milk.

Shaker Heights police officers Ryan Sidders and Alex Oklander were on a routine patrol Tuesday morning when they saw a “disabled vehicle” on Lee Road in Shaker Heights around 9:20 a.m., Cmdr. John Cole tells PEOPLE.

“As they were trying to see if they could help with the disabled vehicle, the mother gets out of the vehicle and responds quickly to the passenger side rear,” Cole tells PEOPLE. “The officers saw she was in distress so they went to help. And one of the officers was notified that the baby is choking.”

Shaker Heights Police Department

In the footage, shared on the Shaker Heights Police Department Facebook page, the baby’s mother, 26-year-old Tamika Pruitte, is shown hovering over her daughter as one officer pulls the baby from the vehicle and holds her face down.

“She was really worried and trying to make sure her baby was okay,” Cole says.

The officer is shown patting the child’s back repeatedly before declaring, “She’s breathing!”

Shaker Heights Police Department

“[Pruitte] was very appreciative of the officers,” Cole adds. Medics soon arrived on scene and determined that the baby was okay.

Pruitte, of Celeveland, and her daughter Tyra were out running errands that morning, and were on their way to pick up Pruitte’s friend when she saw that Tyra “looked red,” Pruitte told ABC News.

From left: Ryan Sidders and Alex Oklander with Cheif Jeffrey DeMuth Courtesy Shaker Heights Police Department

She noted that doctors said Tyra was born with a birth defect that could cause her to throw up her milk.

“You can burp her three times, and she’ll still puke up her milk,” Pruitte told ABC.”This is nothing new. It just happened.”