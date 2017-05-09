Officers Join Daughter of Fallen Policeman for Emotional Prom Photo: ‘We Know Your Father Is Smiling From Heaven’

Sierra Bradway’s father was killed four years ago in the line of duty. On Saturday, she found a special way to make him a part of a big milestone when she took her prom photos at his gravesite in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The 17-year-old high schooler was only expecting to have her date, Brock, and a photographer there, but when she stepped out of her SUV at Indianapolis’s Crown Hill Cemetery, she was greeted by numerous police officers from the Indianapolis Police Department.

Officer Rod Bradway was killed in September 2013, after he forced his way into an apartment where a woman who had been held at gunpoint for three hours was screaming for help, according to the The Indy Star.

MCSO Captain Spayd, who is the mother of her prom date, heard about her plan and decided to reach out to the police station to make Sierra’s photos even more special, according to the police station.

After a call of action was sent out, dozens of officers across all agencies showed up to support Sierra.

“There were lots of laughs, some tears, but most importantly, there was love,” the department said in a moving video.

They added: “Sierra, we know your father is smiling from heaven. Know that your Blue Line family will always be here.”

According to CBS, Officer Bradway was credited with saving the lives of a woman and her child when he was killed.