Octomom’s Octuplets Turn 8! See Their Bouncy House and (Vegan!) Birthday Celebration

Nadya Suleman‘s octuplets are now 8-year-olds!

Suleman, who now goes by Natalie, celebrated the birthday of her headline-making brood: Makai, Josiah, Isaiah, Jonah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Nariyah and Noah.

In an exclusive interview with Inside Edition, the 41-year-old mother of 14 talked about her dissociating from her nickname and what it’s like raising her children in a three-bedroom town home outside of Los Angeles.

“I have embraced every day with gratitude,” she said. The octuplets enjoyed time at a kids gym and dined on an all-vegan menu of cheese-less pizza, lots of veggies and chocolate cake. Suleman also addressed her difficult past, as she recently opened up about stepping out of the spotlight in 2013 after releasing a sex tape, posing for a nude photo shoot and becoming a stripper to provide for her children. “I never coined the term Octomom. Octomom was created by the media. They made it up without my permission, but I took accountability out of desperation to provide for my family. Shamefully … I abandoned my own identity.”

Suleman made headlines after giving birth to octuplets in 2009 when she was already the mother of six children. She cashed in on her Octomom fame with the photo shoot and the sex tape – later revealing she earned $8,000 from the video. She received media backlash for her choices, but Suleman told ABC News last November, “It was just to put food on the table and just to take care of my family.”