Human Interest

5 Dead After Florida Nursing Home is Evacuated Due to Air Conditioning Issue: ‘There’s Nothing We Can Do’

By @CiCiAdams_

Posted on

Local10 ABC

Five people died Wednesday morning when an air conditioning issue forced the evacuation of a Florida nursing home, reports say.

Authorities were called to the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills in Hollywood just after 7:30 a.m., WPLG reports.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said during a news conference that two people died at the center and three more died at a nearby hospital.

Dave Long, a repair man, told WPLG that the building’s air conditioning unit fell out during Hurricane Irma. He said he had been trying to have the unit fixed for days.

“There’s nothing we can do,” he said. “We’ve been calling and calling … It just doesn’t seem to be going anywhere and I can’t do anything until we get that fuse popped back in.”

Hollywood police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.