Frustrated Florida Nurse Has Urgent Plea for Flu Season: 'Protect Yourself and Protect Others'

A frustrated Florida nurse is warning others about the importance of good hygiene during one of the deadliest influenza outbreaks in recent memory.

After completing a lengthy 12-hour shift, nurse Katherine Lockler sat in her car on January 27 and took to Facebook to tell her followers about the countless people failing to take basic precautions to protect themselves—and others—from contracting the flu in her hospital emergency room.

“It’s really bad, it’s killed some people, it’s put many people in the hospital and it is spreading like wildfire,” Lockler, a mother of four from Pensacola, Florida, said in the video. “There is a cesspool of the funky flu at the ER right now!”

Lockler shared real-life incidents from the ER in the hopes that other people might learn from the oversights she witnessed. The seven-minute long video, which Lockler posted to Facebook, quickly went viral, stacking up more than 9 million views and 39,000 likes. Lockler says she was just trying to raise awareness and share essential information in a new way that some people might find more receptive.

Katherine Lockler and family Katherine Lockler

RELATED: Here’s What You Need to Know If You Get the Flu

“When you come into emergency rooms where there are signs posted saying to wash your hands, and people don’t—or when you ask someone to put on a mask because they’re coughing and they refuse—that gets me a little frustrated!” Lockler tells PEOPLE . “The video was meant to be a public service announcement, but I wanted to do it in a light-hearted way.”

Many of Lockler’s stories involve friends and family coming into close contact with a flu patient and not washing their hands with sanitizer—one of the primary ways someone can protect themselves from getting the illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control. She says many people come to the ER without a legitimate emergency, which can be especially problematic if there are people with a contagious disease around.

“I want to get the word out not to come into an area of high concentrated infection unless you are absolutely in need of it, such as a true emergency,” she says. “Most things can be done at a pediatrician’s office, or a minute clinic, or so many other facilities, not the emergency room.”

If someone doesn’t have an emergency and they visit an ER, they are at risk of waiting for hours around truly ill people who may pass on their infection, she adds. This goes for healthy people who show up to visit friends or family and do not follow proper precautions.

RELATED VIDEO: Florida Family Devastated After 12-Year-Old Boy Dies From the Flu 2 Days After Becoming Ill

“It’s a plea to protect yourself and to protect others,” Lockler says. “I know a lot of people don’t take these things seriously because they never get sick—but you could be a carrier to someone who could lose their life if they’re infected with this flu virus.”

Other than washing your hands periodically throughout the day, the CDC recommends getting the flu vaccination, which can lessen the chance that someone catches the virus by 10 to 60 percent (though it doesn’t guarantee that someone will not catch the flu).

Making sure people take precaution to protect themselves and others from the flu—and only people with real emergencies are seated in the ER lobby—will help to ease the many difficulties ER nurses and doctors face during their 12-hour-long shifts.

“We love what we do—I am an adrenaline junkie, I love to go go go—but there is a point we are getting bombarded so much with unnecessary situations that we’re losing our mojo,” Lockler says.