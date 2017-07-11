North Carolina Pastor and Wife Who Lost Newborn and Toddler Sons in Tragic Accident Welcome Twins

A North Carolina pastor and his wife who lost their two sons in a tragic accident on the way home from a family wedding in 2015 welcomed twins Monday.

Hadley and Gentry Eddings, a pastor at Forest Hill Church in Charlotte, named the twin boys Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed in honor of their older brothers.

“We are thrilled for Gentry and Hadley and are continually amazed at how God continues to redeem their story. From the tragic loss of their sons, Dobbs and Reed to the remarkable birth of their twins, Isaiah and Amos — God is creating beauty from ashes,” Stacey Martin, family friend and Director of Communications at Forest Hill Church, tells PEOPLE.

Adds Gentry’s sister, Amber Eddings Justice: “Our hearts are bursting with joy for my brother and sister-in-law. These twins are truly little miracle angels from God.”

The couple was in a caravan with family members on their way home from Wilmington to Charlotte during Memorial Day weekend in 2015 when a truck driver slammed into them, killing their 2-year old son Dobbs and sending Hadley, who was 37 weeks pregnant, into labor.

Hadley, a teacher at a church, ended up having an emergency C-section, but the baby boy — whom they named Reed — died just two days later.

In January, the couple announced the happy news that they were expecting twins.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Hadley said at the time, “The Lord has not left us for one second in our grief of losing our two boys almost two years ago. God is a redeemer and a restorer! God blesses us beyond what we deserve or could ever imagine.

“We are excited that Dobbs and Reed are going to be big brothers to twins! We are so thankful for our family and so many friends who have prayed for us and cheered us on our way. We’re rejoicing, and thank Jesus for these two precious little ones!”

The couple made headlines when they publicly forgave the driver who caused the wreck.

Gentry, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, spoke to mourners at the time of the accident, saying he and his wife had forgiven the truck driver and were relying on their faith to get through such a difficult time.