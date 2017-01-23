North Carolina Pastor and Wife Who Lost Newborn and Toddler Sons in Tragic Accident Expecting Twins: ‘We Are So Grateful’

A North Carolina pastor and his wife who lost two sons in a tragic accident on the way home from a family wedding in 2015 are now sharing happy news.

The couple announced that they are expecting twins.

“Y’all have held us up in prayer and we are so grateful! Now we ask you to add two more Eddings to your prayers! We are expecting twins this summer!” Hadley Eddings wrote in a Facebook post Sunday.

Hadley and Gentry Eddings were in a caravan with family members on their way home from Wilmington to Charlotte during Memorial Day weekend in 2015 when a truck driver slammed into them, killing their 2-year old son Dobbs and sending Hadley, who was 37 weeks pregnant, into labor.

Hadley, a teacher at a church, ended up having an emergency C-section, but the baby boy — whom they named Reed — died just two days later.

Gentry, a pastor at Forest Hills Church in Charlotte, had presided over his sister’s beach wedding that holiday weekend and was driving his family home when the four-car accident happened.

They made headlines when they publicly forgave the driver who caused the wreck.

Gentry, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, spoke to mourners at the time of the accident, saying he and his wife had forgiven the truck driver and were relying on their faith to get through such a difficult time.

His sister, Amber Justice, told PEOPLE exclusively, “Forgiveness can be a tricky thing. But like my brother said during the service, forgiving the driver was easy and hard all at the same time. Hard because our natural inclination is to cling to the pain and hurt and even anger. Easy because we believe in a good God.