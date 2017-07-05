North Carolina Cops Respond to 4th of July Slip ‘N Slide Complaint — and Join in the Fun!

When two Asheville, North Carolina, police officers received a call about a Slip ‘N Slide blocking the road — they decided the only thing they needed to do was join in the fun.

Resident Katlen Joyce Smith told KTLA that one of the dads from the neighborhood decided to build the slide for the kids to enjoy during their annual block party.

When officers Carrie Lee and Joe Jones arrived after a neighbor complained, they quickly realized there wasn’t an issue and chose to slide down the hill with the kids instead.

“The first thing I said was, ‘I’m not here to come break up your fun,’ ” Officer Lee said in a video the police department posted on Twitter.

Lee used a trash bag as her raft while Officer Joe Jones slide down in an inner tube with one of the children.

“I still can’t handle the amazing-ness of it all,” Smith wrote in a Facebook post about the spontaneous turn of events.