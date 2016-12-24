Nonprofit Refurbishes Old Bikes to Give Kids in Need a Christmas Surprise

A group of volunteers are working tirelessly this holiday season to ensure that needy kids in their community will get to experience the thrill of unwrapping a bike on Christmas morning.

Dunkirk, New York’s nonprofit community bicycle project Spoke Folk is refurbishing more than 50 bikes that will be distributed to children in need—just in time for Christmas.

“I’m always mindful of what it was like to get that first bicycle, but for a lot of kids, that just doesn’t happen,” Spoke Folk’s founder, Rich Goodman, told The Observer. “Our job is to make that happen.”

Goodman founded the project because the bicycle he received as the child of immigrant parents just scraping by in Detroit, Michigan changed his life, The Observer reports.

After a 40-year career as a professor at the University of New York at Fredonia, he started Spoke Folks in 2007 as a bicycle repair shop and skills development facility, according to the nonprofit’s website.

Program volunteers who have been trained in bike maintenance refurbish donated or discarded bikes that are then distributed to adults and children in need. To date, the program has returned over 900 bikes to the Dunkirk community.

During the holiday season, volunteers focus on refurbishing bikes for children and young adults that are then donated through faith-based and community organizations like the Salvation Army.

“The organizations give us a list of children or young adults — folks that need bicycles — and we get them ready and then we deliver them to the organizations and then they distribute,” Goodman explained to the newspaper.

“It’s making sure that every kid experiences the thrill of having that first bicycle, if their family or [financial] circumstances can’t really handle it,” he continued.