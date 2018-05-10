N.J. Girl, 6, Reportedly Jumping on Her Bed Falls Out of a Third-Story Apartment Window and Dies

A 6-year-old girl died late Monday evening after she fell out of a third-story apartment window, authorities confirmed.

Yodia Encarnacion from Newark, New Jersey, was playing with other children at her family’s place in the Utopia Apartments complex when she tumbled out of an open window, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Yodia was jumping on her bed before she fell, the Associated Press reported.

She was transported to nearby University Hospital where she was pronounced dead hours after the incident, the prosecutor’s office said. An investigation is ongoing and no criminal charges have been filed.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

The night before her death, Yodia, who family called Yoriani, was enjoying dancing to merengue and bachata with her loved ones, her aunt Arelis Cedeno told NJ.com.

“She had danced so much the day before, it was almost like she was saying goodbye,” Cedeno told NJ.com on Tuesday, who shared that her family is “devastated.”

Cedeno added that her niece was an only child who lived with her mother and the window of their third-floor apartment did not have a window guard.