News Anchor Gives Birth to Baby Boy After Her Water Breaks Live on Air

A news anchor in New York made sure she finished her on-air segment — even after she realized that her water had broken on live television.

News 4’s Natalie Pasquarella was wrapping up a segment about Twitter’s new character limit towards the end of her broadcast on Tuesday night when she let out a slight giggle.

It was only after the segment was over that she told the producers her baby was on the way, according to NBC News. News 4 New York at 11’s executive producer and others at 30 Rockefeller Plaza helped get her to a hospital.

Her husband Jamin Pastore met her at the hospital and 13 hours later, her baby boy Jamin James Pastore was born at 5 pounds and 6 ounces.

The news outlet reports that the entire family is happy to meet their new son.