WATCH: Female News Anchor Has a Hilarious Reaction When She Gets Caught Daydreaming Live on Air

We’ve all been startled from a daydream — but perhaps not on camera!

Australian ABC News 24 anchor Natasha Exelby got a bit of a shock when she was caught fidgeting with her nails between segments — unaware that the program had turned back to her. After gasping and giving a wide-eyed look, Exelby calmly and professionally transitions the program to a sports report.

The news blooper was tweeted by Media Watch, an official ABC account and Australia’s leading forum for media analysis and comment.

Of course, this is hardly the first news gaffe from a local station.

NBC12’s Eric Philips from Richmond, Virginia, was reading his script when he stunned viewers – and himself – by announcing, “Check your panties.”

The script intended to read “check your pantries” to introduce a segment on the recall of a brand of rice and slow cookers, but the missing letter was not caught until the on-air blooper, which occurred in October.

His fellow newscaster, Karla Redditte, can be heard laughing, apologizing for seeing the error but not being able to warn him. She later shared the script on Twitter to prove it was a teleprompter mistake.