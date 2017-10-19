A 30-year-old newlywed from Dublin, Ireland, died while snorkeling on his honeymoon in the Maldives — just two weeks after getting married.

Andrew Roddy, who celebrated his birthday last week, was with his bride, Gill Campion, when the tragedy occurred on Tuesday, according to The Irish Sun.

The couple was swimming when Roddy got into difficulty and drowned, the outlet reports.

Their families have since flown to the Maldives to be with Campion while they wait for permission to bring Roddy’s body back to Ireland. It could take up to two weeks before authorities release his body, according to reports.

Roddy’s mother, Marion, told The Independent that she spoke with Campion after his death.

“I was talking to Gill. She said they were out swimming and looking at dolphins or something. ‘I turned around and Andrew was gone,’ she said, and she didn’t know how it happened because they were near each other at the time,” Marion told the outlet, adding that her son was a strong swimmer who had always been involved in sports.

“He met Gill through work, and they were great together,” she added.

A source told The Irish Sun that his friends — who toasted to him Wednesday — are “devastated” and “grief-stricken.”

“It’s horrific. Poor Gillian is on her own over there, the poor girl. Everyone’s stunned by this,” another friend added.

According to The Irish Sun, Roddy, from Killester, Ireland, was a graduate of Dublin City University where he studied business. The couple worked together for the New Ireland Assurance group in Dublin.

Friends from work said the couple loved to travel and described them as “stunning” and “inseparable.”

Local councillor Damian O’Farrell said he was saddened to hear of the inciden, and that and he was thinking of the family in their time of need, the outlet reports.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family, and I am sure the same can be said for all the residents in the area,” he said. “It is just an awful tragedy.”