Two soon-to-be newlyweds ventured off to their favorite store for a unique photo shoot surrounded by pillows, chairs, pizza — and surprised customers.

Isabella Sablan and Michael Delvalle of Miami, Florida, have made multiple weekly trips to their local Target store throughout the course of their almost decade-long relationship. As the duo started to plan their wedding ceremony after becoming engaged in September 2017, Isabella jokingly brought up the idea of taking their wedding photos at their favorite shopping location. But as time went on, the funny idea didn’t seem like such a strange thing after all.

“We both wanted to do a photoshoot somewhere that was fun and matched our personalities,” Isabella, 27, tells PEOPLE. “We figured everyone takes pictures in the forest, beach and park. So we went against the traditional picture locations!”

Isabella Sablan and Michael Delvalle at a Target in Miami Evan R. Photography

Isabella says the couples love affair with the store started when they found themselves continually going there thanks to the convenience of it being only a five-minute drive away. Even if they weren’t looking for anything specific, they’d go there and end up leaving with a cool graphic shirt or a midnight snack.

“We would often find ourselves casually strolling down Target aisles a few times a week,” Isabella says. “There would be times where we would go not needing to buy anything, but we always end up leaving with something!”

Just before their January 26 wedding, Isabella and Michael headed to their Target store in North Miami with photographer Evan Rich, and once there, they posed in the aisles and in between shopping carts, all while keeping things classy in their wedding attire.

Isabella Sablan and Michael Delvalle at a Target in Miami Evan R. Photography

RELATED: Newborn Sextuplets Make an Adorable Rainbow for First Sibling Photo Shoot

“One of my favorite moments is when we took the pictures with the DiGiorno frozen pizzas. Michael and I love pizza just as much as we love Target,” Isabella says. “In fact, one Halloween I was actually dressed as a pizza while he was a pizza delivery guy.”

The photo shoot took place during regular business hours, so that meant the couple was posing in plain sight of unsuspecting shoppers. Isabella says many of them stopped by to tell them congratulations.

Isabella Sablan and Michael Delvalle at a Target in Miami Evan R. Photography

After the shoot, Isabella and Michael went to Miami Beach Botanical Gardens where they made their union official in front of a small group of family and friends. The couple—who met when they were both 19 while working at a local Hollister store—kept the photo shoot a secret from their loved ones until they shared the finished pictures.

“Once we shared our photos with our friends and families, they were shocked that we did it, but not surprised since they know we are all about that Target life!” Isabella says. “It’s funny to see how much good feedback we’re getting from our pictures as we never thought it would get this big. My favorite is seeing people’s comments saying they want to do their engagement photos at Target, too!”

Isabella Sablan and Michael Delvalle at a Target in Miami Evan R. Photography

This won’t be the last time Isabella and Michael document the insides of a Target: they recently started their own Instagram account, called Cups of Target, to document all of the crazy and random places people leave their soda and coffee cups around the store. It is filled with hilarious pictures of Starbucks and Target cups left hidden in between shoes, furniture and shampoo.

In the meantime, the newlyweds are now looking forward to an upcoming honeymoon, as well as many more trips to their favorite store in the future.

“[There will] be definitely more trips to Target,” Isabella says. “Although, I don’t think I can ever go back to my local Target the same anymore after this!”