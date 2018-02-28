Newborn Sextuplets Make an Adorable Rainbow for First Sibling Photo Shoot

Last year, Courtney and Eric Waldrop found out they were expecting sextuplets, and now that the little ones have arrived, the parents gathered everyone together for an adorable photo shoot.

The Waldrop babies—Rivers, Rayne, Rawlings, Blu, Tag and Layke—were born at under 30 weeks’ gestation on December 11 at Huntsville Hospital in Alabama. The sextuplets join the couple’s other three sons, Saylor, Wales and Bridge.

“It’s an amazingly joyful feeling to have all six babies at home with us. Our lives have been forever changed,” the couple said shortly after the birth of their six babies. “We are blessed beyond words and so excited to get life started with these sweet little miracles from above.”

With their six newborns in hand six months after their pregnancy announcement, the couple was all smiles during a photo shoot with Ashley Sargent of Ashley Sargent Photography, which featured each of the babies bundled up in a color of the rainbow.

Years after they met in middle school, Eric and Courtney married in 2004, and from the start, they set out to build the large family they always dream of having. But the couple experienced several miscarriages before they had Saylor in 2008.

Determined to keep their hopes of having a large family alive, the family turned to fertility treatments to assist them with the pregnancy, which led to the birth of twins Wales and Bridge, Courtney, 35, told PEOPLE in August.

After some time had passed, the couple decided to go for another child without the help of treatment. Courtney became pregnant early last year, but tragically lost the baby due to a miscarriage.

Courtney turned back to the help of fertility treatments, and within a few months, the couple received the surprising news.

“I was scared to death,” Courtney told PEOPLE of finding out she was pregnant with the sextuplets. “I’m a smaller framed girl, and my first thoughts were on how I was going to successfully get six kids here without something happening to them or me. There was a lot of fear. We didn’t know what to do or think.”

Doctors told the couple there was a slew of dangers associated with carrying so many fetuses at once, such as the increased chance of delivering them via C-section. There were also the risks of stroke, high blood pressure spikes, UTIs, gestational diabetes and placenta issues, according to the American Pregnancy Association.

Their medical team told the couple that to increase the chances of survival for the fetuses, they could perform “selective reduction,” a procedure that reduces the number of fetuses in the womb. After giving it thought, the couple decided against going through with the surgery.

“We are strong in our faith, but you never know how you’re going to feel when you’re actually in those shoes,” she says. “When we let it go and turned it all over to [God], those fears—though we know the risks are still there—were lifted from us.”

In the end, the couple’s gamble paid off, and they now have the large family they always wanted. According to a post on a Facebook page the Waldrop’s use to document their journey, all of the newborns are now home after receiving extended care in the hospital.

The couple’s photographs with the sextuplets will be displayed on the cover of Huntsville Hospital’s in-house magazine. But that’s not the only media the family will be featured on in the coming months: TLC will air a documentary about the family’s story in the fall.