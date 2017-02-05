This Is Not Trump’s America: New Yorkers Come Together to Erase Swastikas on Subway

Several people aboard a subway train in New York City found themselves in a car that had been graffitied with swastikas — and they decided to take action.

On Saturday, one person shared a message on Facebook about his experience.

“I got on the subway in Manhattan tonight and found a Swastika on every advertisement and every window,” Gregory Locke wrote. “The train was silent as everyone stared at each other, uncomfortable and unsure what to do.”

But the discomfort led to one passenger to make an ingenious suggestion.

“One guy got up and said, ‘Hand sanitizer gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol.’ He found some tissues and got to work,” Locke wrote. “I’ve never seen so many people simultaneously reach into their bags and pockets looking for tissues and Purel. Within about two minutes, all the Nazi symbolism was gone.”

On one subway map, a person had written “Jews belong in the oven” with a swastika.

Despite the victory, it made the passenders reflect on the hateful messages, according to Locke.

“‘I guess this is Trump’s America,’ said one passenger,” Locke recalled. “No sir, it’s not. Not tonight and not ever. Not as long as stubborn New Yorkers have anything to say about it.”

The community activism got the attention of Chelsea Clinton, who shared her support by posting a screenshot of Locke’s post on Twitter.

We will not let hate win. And, another reason to carry hand sanitizer. pic.twitter.com/bgrAJf7SCv — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 5, 2017

“We will not let hate win. And, another reason to carry hand sanitizer,” the daughter of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wrote.

Clinton has spent much of the past two weeks taking a stand against President Donald Trump and his administration by participating in protests and sharing her sentiments on social media.