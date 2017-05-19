New York Mom, Two Young Sons and Boyfriend Feared Dead After Plane Crash Over Infamous Bermuda Triangle

A New York mother, her two sons and her boyfriend were all flying on a private plane on Monday when air traffic control lost contact with them near the Bermuda Triangle.

Search and rescue teams were unable to locate any survivors.

Rescue efforts were suspended on Thursday for the MU-2B aircraft carrying New York entrepreneur and designer Jennifer Blumin, 40, and her two sons, Theodore, 3, and Phineas, 4. Their pilot was Blumin’s boyfriend, Nathan Ulrich, 52, founder of the scooter company, Xootr.

The group departed from a vacation in Puerto Rico around 11 a.m. on Monday and were headed to Titusville, Florida.

On Tuesday, a helicopter search crew spotted an oil slick and debris about 15 miles east of Eleuthera, Bahamas. It was later determined that the debris came from a twin-engine Mitsbubishi MU-2B aircraft.

“This was a swift and significant loss and its impact has reverberated through everyone that participated in the search,” said Christopher Eddy, search and rescue mission coordinator. “Our hearts and prayers go out to all of the families involved.”

“There have been no body parts or survivors found,” Eric Woodall, spokesman for the Coast Guard, told the New York Times earlier this week.

The father of the two toddlers aboard the plane was devastated by the news.

“I lost what I loved more than anything,” New York architect James Ramsey told the Daily News. “I keep hoping it’s not real and I’ll wake up. Wouldn’t wish this pain on the worst person in the world.”

The publication reports that the group was vacationing near the the Puerto Rican town of Aguadilla before they disappeared.

According to the Daily News, Ulrich was previously married to actress Rae Dawn Chong from 2011 to 2014.

“He’s an excellent pilot. You couldn’t get a better pilot,” she told the publication. “I’ve flown many hundreds of miles with him. It had to be a plane issue.”

Ulrich served as a Coast Guard Auxiliary pilot from 2005 to 2014, according to Fox News.

His father, Gael Ulrich, only found out about his son’s disappearance after a reporter contacted him.

“That’s very troubling,” he told the Daily News.

Blumin is the famed founder and CEO of Skylight Group, an event space provider specializing in the fashion industry. The company released a statement saying: “Her family is working with investigators and we politely ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”

An accident investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident to determine the cause of the disappearance, reports Fox News.