New Year’s Twins Born in Different Years: ‘They’ve Already Left Their Mark on This World,’ Says Dad

Say hello to New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day babies Sawyer Matthew and Everett Jackson Shay!

The Glendale, Arizona, newborns are twins — but the boys weren’t actually born in the same year. Sawyer Matthew was born at 11:51 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. And Everett Jackson was born at 12:01 a.m on New Year’s Day.

“As it was happening we were like, ‘Oh!’ We had a little foreshadowing this could happen and it did,” their father, Brandon Shay, told 3TV Phoenix News.

“They’re just a delightful family and we’re so excited for them and the extraordinary story their boys will have to tell,” Jennifer Ruble a public relations spokesperson for Banner Health where they were born, told the news station.

Sawyer Matthew weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces, at birth and Everett Jackson Shay weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces. Their mother, Holly Shay, was at full term and not induced and the boys were not born by C-section, Ruble confirmed.

“We’re both feeling really thankful right now. We’ve got these two beautiful gifts from God and couldn’t be happier,” Brandon told KARE 11.

The twins will join Brandon and Holly’s two other children, a 4-year-old and 13-year-old, at home.

“(They’re) both girls, so having two boys will bring some testosterone into the family!” Brandon told KARE 11.

“We’re so fortunate,” Holly told 3TV Phoenix News.

“They are going to be amazing. They already are,” Brandon added. “They’ve already left their mark on this world.”