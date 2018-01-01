Copyright © 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
From London and Paris to Hong Kong and Beyond: The Most Spectacular New Year's Eve Fireworks Displays
See how cities around the world rang in the new year
By Diana Pearl•@dianapearl_
Posted on January 1, 2018 at 2:12pm EST
Fireworks went off over Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor as revelers rang in 2018.
Kuala Lumpur's Petronas Towers were almost as bright as the elaborate fireworks display in the Malaysian city.
In and around the London Eye, fireworks lit up the sky.
New York City had multiple firework displays, including downtown near the iconic Statue of Liberty.
The New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square also brought lots of sparkle.
In Rio de Janeiro, lights colored the sky and the water at Copacabana Beach.
The tiny island nation of Singapore's fireworks display was anything but small.
2018 covered Paris's Arc de Triomphe — literally.
The sky over the Sydney Opera House was a rainbow of light.
Over crowds in the street, fireworks covered wide swaths of the sky in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
