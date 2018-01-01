From London and Paris to Hong Kong and Beyond: The Most Spectacular New Year's Eve Fireworks Displays

See how cities around the world rang in the new year

By @dianapearl_

Posted on

More

1 of 10

ALEX HOFFORD/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Fireworks went off over Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor as revelers rang in 2018.

2 of 10

AHMAD YUSNI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Kuala Lumpur's Petronas Towers were almost as bright as the elaborate fireworks display in the Malaysian city.

3 of 10

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

In and around the London Eye, fireworks lit up the sky.

4 of 10

Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

New York City had multiple firework displays, including downtown near the iconic Statue of Liberty.

5 of 10

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square also brought lots of sparkle.

6 of 10

Alexandre Rotenberg/REX/Shutterstock

In Rio de Janeiro, lights colored the sky and the water at Copacabana Beach.

7 of 10

WALLACE WOON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The tiny island nation of Singapore's fireworks display was anything but small.

8 of 10

Alfonso Jimenez/REX/Shutterstock

2018 covered Paris's Arc de Triomphe — literally.

9 of 10

James D. Morgan/Getty Images

The sky over the Sydney Opera House was a rainbow of light.

10 of 10

 

Over crowds in the street, fireworks covered wide swaths of the sky in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

See Also

More

More