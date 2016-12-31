Goodbye 2016! Watch New Year’s Eve Celebrations Around the World as They Happen

No matter where in the world you live, New Year’s Eve is a time to celebrate!

Thanks to the time differences around the world, celebrations welcoming 2017 are already underway. Pacific islands including Samoa, Tonga and Kiribati entered the new year at 5 a.m. ET, while celebrations for much of Australia, including the famous Sydney Harbour Bridge fireworks from The Royal Botanic Gardens, occurred at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday.

While preparing for your New Year’s Eve party and waiting for the clock to strike midnight in the United States, tune in to the livestream above to see how different countries are saying farewell to 2016 and hello to 2017.

Watch a concert ring in the new year in Hanoi, Vietnam, at noon EST, Greece launch fireworks at the Acropolis in Athens at 5 p.m. EST and London serve as the picturesque setting for a fireworks display at 7 p.m. ET.

And the celebrations don’t end after you’ve sang “Auld Lang Syne” with your pals. The last places on Earth to see in the New Year are minor outlying United States islands like Baker Island and Howland Island. Although these are uninhabited, they still warrant celebration (even if it is at 7 a.m. ET).