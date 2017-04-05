New Jersey Teen Accepted to All 8 Ivy League Schools: I Decided to ‘Shoot My Shot and Apply!’

One New Jersey teen has a very tough decision to make — which Ivy League school to attend.

As it came time to apply to colleges, Morris Hills High School senior Ifeoma White-Thorpe decided she’d “shoot [her] shot” and go for the nation’s biggest and most prestigious universities.

One-by-one, the results came in. White-Thorpe had gotten into all eight Ivy League schools.

“Harvard College, Yale, Princeton, Dartmouth, Cornell, UPenn, Columbia … Brown,” the 17-year-old said in a recent interview with WABC, while thumbing through each acceptance letter.

“I was shaking. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh!” the teen recalled. “And I was like, ‘This might be eight out of eight’ and I clicked it and it said, ‘Congratulations.’ ”

White-Thorpe is student government president at the Rockaway high school, according to CNN. She said she hopes to study biology and pursue a career in global health, noting that all of the Ivy League schools “have great research facilities.”

As if choosing between the eight schools weren’t difficult enough, White-Thorpe was also accepted to Stanford University.

While White-Thorpe was surprised at the good news, the teen’s mother said she expected nothing less from her determined daughter.

“She has always been a hardworking girl,” Pat White-Thorpe told ABC News.

“As a little girl, she was a great writer. I remember when she was in kindergarten. She spoke on behalf of the kindergarten class and it blew our minds away.”