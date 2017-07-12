New Jersey Couple Raising Three Grandchildren After Their Daughter Died of Lupus Wins $1 Million Lottery Jackpot

A New Jersey couple that recently lost their daughter to a chronic autoimmune disease received a stroke of good fortune as they help raise their three grandchildren.

Jackie and Rande, identified only by their first names, have been looking after their grandchildren ever since their daughter died of lupus, according to New Jersey lottery officials.

On March 31, they struck it big when their Mega Millions ticket matched all five white balls drawn — earning them $1,000,000.

“I am just very grateful. This will help our lives out a lot,” Rande told New Jersey lottery officials.

“This will be the beginning of good fortune to our family,” added Jackie through tears.

Jackie and Rande, who have been married for 17 years, will spend some of the money on bills and the rest on their grandchildren — ensuring their futures are secure.

“They are the most deserving people in New Jersey,” said the couple’s friend Debbie, who drove them to lottery headquarters in Lawrenceville to claim their prize money. “They have helped so many other people in their times of need and now it is their turn to receive this very necessary blessing.”

Congrats to the very deserving family!