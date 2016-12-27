Neighbors Gather to Build Snowmen for Local Boy with Autism: ‘We Were Happy to Help’

Children with autism often find it hard to deal with unexpected changes in routine. For Oregonian Billy Larsen, 6, last week was a prime example of that.

Thursday evening, he found out that school had been cancelled the next day — taking the Sherwood Heights Elementary School Christmas party with it. He didn’t take the news well, and after she got him to bed, Billy’s mom Holli tried to think of what she could do to cheer him up.

Remembering her son’s love of snowmen, she posted an ad to a local Facebook classified page. In it, she offered $20 to anyone who could come “build my special needs soon a snowman right now. Want him to be surprised in morning.”

In the end, about a dozen strangers answered the ad and got to work. After discovering that the powdery snowfall in the Larsen’s front yard was making snowman construction difficult, they drove to a nearby parking lot and filled three pickup truck beds with compressed, packed snow. Carrot noses, hats and clothing and the snowmen’s arms and eyes were all crowd-sourced.

“It was a complete team effort,” Jared Wright, who saw the ad while sitting in a nearby McDonalds, told the East Oregonian. “We were just happy to help this kid out for Christmas.”

“I am overwhelmed,” Holli told the paper. “It was so unexpected.” And as for Billy: “He was very excited,” his mom reported. “He forgot all about school.”