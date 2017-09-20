Naval Hospital Staffers Removed After Posting ‘Outrageous, Unacceptable’ Photos and Video of ‘Mini Satan’ Newborns

A Naval Hospital has removed two staff members after images of them inappropriately handling newborn babies were shared more than 330,000 times on Facebook.

In one image, a staffer at the Naval Hospital Jacksonville is seen giving the middle finger to a newborn baby. The caption reads, “How I currently feel about these mini Satans.” The image was a screenshot of a Snapchat.

In another video, she is holding an infant and making him dance to 50 Cent’s song “In Da Club.”

The Naval Hospital Jacksonville issued a statement on Facebook, calling the employees’ actions “outrageous, unacceptable, [and] incredibly unprofessional. They employees have been removed from interacting with patients. The Hospital’s commanding officer says that they have notified the baby’s parents and that the employees will be handled by “the legal system and military justice.”

Reached by PEOPLE, the Naval Hospital Jacksonville had nothing additional to add to the statement, but confirmed that the employees were not nurses. The original Facebook post said that the offending photo and video came from a “navy nurse.”

The two women have been identified by multiple outlets as Navy corpsmen Allyson Thompson and Joanie Barrett.

Thompson is seen in the video and photos. The extent of Barrett’s involvement is not known, although Thompson is seen speaking to someone off camera.

According to AL.com, Thompson shared the photos on Snapchat with a high school friend. The friend took screenshots of the images and posted them on Facebook.

Neither woman returned PEOPLE’s messages for comment. It is unclear if they have retained attorneys.