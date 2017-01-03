The Harrowing Moment Toddler Saves His Twin Brother After Dresser Topples on Him

A 2-year-old boy summoned the strength to lift a heavy dresser off his twin brother after it toppled over on both of them — and the entire scary ordeal was caught on camera.

Now, the parents of the unhurt – and very lucky – toddlers say they hope the harrowing video teaches other parents about the importance of anchoring furniture to walls.

Kayli Shoff, a mother from Utah, told NBC News that she had no idea that her “super rambunctious” toddlers, Brock and Bowdy, had a brush with tragedy while playing in their room.

“I usually hear everything. We didn’t hear a cry, we didn’t hear a big thud,” Kayli said. “So we woke up, looked at the camera like, ‘What’s going on? Are they still sleeping?’ and we saw [the dresser] was all the way down.”

The mother says the boys were still playing, so she had no idea that Brock had been trapped underneath the piece of furniture until they watched the footage from the nanny cam.

Not only did they see the dresser topple after Bowdy and Brock tried to climb up its drawers, causing it to fall onto Brock, but they witnessed something incredible — Bowdy was able to push the dresser off his brother.

The boys’ father, Ricky Shoff, wrote on his Facebook page, “We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share. We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock. And feel blessed that he is ok.”

Although the parents admit they hesitated to share the video, they decided to show parents everywhere just how dangerous unsecured furniture can be.

“Everybody needs to bolt down their dressers to the wall. I mean, we just didn’t think about it,” Kayli said. “Accidents are going to happen, but we want to spread awareness to this one accident that happened and hope that it doesn’t happen to any other family.”