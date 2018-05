Celebrate Mother's Day with These Amazing Stories of Rainbow Babies and Their Moms

After suffering a miscarriage in August 2016, Samantha Gadd was overjoyed when she learned she was pregnant just months later in October.

“She was going to be our baby after the storm; our baby after the miscarriage,” Gadd told PEOPLE. “We had clothes and we started preparing. I felt her kick. We saw tons of ultrasounds, we knew she was a girl. I felt her hiccups! But she passed away also.”

When Gadd became pregnant, again, with a girl in April 2017, she said she was nervous but excited. She decided to honor her daughter who passed away by posing in a maternity shoot with rainbow glitter when she was five months along.