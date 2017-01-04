Mother of Toddler Trapped Under Fallen Dresser Speaks Out: ‘I Felt Like the Worst Parent Ever’

The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was trapped under a fallen dresser and rescued by his twin brother is speaking out about the scary ordeal that was captured on a nanny cam.

“My heart sank,” Kayli Shoff told Good Morning America in an interview aired on Wednesday. “I honestly felt like the worst parent ever. It was such an easy thing for me that I could’ve done to prevent what happened to my children.”

Bowdy and Brock Shoff were playing on a dresser in the nursery of their Orem, Utah, home when the furniture fell over, pinning Brock underneath. Bowdy sprang into action, pushing the dresser and freeing his brother.

Shoff said she didn’t know what had happened until she checked the baby monitor.

“I ripped off the covers, ran downstairs, flung open the door and saw them quietly playing in the corner by their crib,” she told GMA.

The boys were uninjured and Shoff said she has since bolted the IKEA dresser to the wall. The mother gushed about her son’s quick action to GMA.

“He said, ‘What do I need to do to save my brother? My brother’s in pain, he’s struggling. I’ve got to help him,’ ” she said.

“He sat there for about 8 or 10 seconds and just looked at him, and went to try to lift it up,” she continued. “Wasn’t working that way, pushed with all of his might — and it was like butter, it was smooth, it just pushed right off of him.”

She added that she and her husband, Rick, applauded Bowdy for his heroic act.

“We’re so proud of you, Bowdy, you saved your brother,’ ” she recalled. “And he just told us that he wanted to watch his show.”