Mother of Police Officer Killed in Las Vegas Shooting Dies Two Days After His Funeral

The mother of slain Officer Charleston Hartfield died just two days after her son’s funeral, which was held on Friday.

Hartfield was off-duty and with his wife at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Oct. 1 when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire killing 58 people and injuring 489.

His mother, Sheryl Stiles was at the funeral but, just hours later, she suffered a heart attack and fell down the escalator of her hotel, according to a GoFundMe page set up for her funeral expenses.

The 56-year-old suffered brain damage from the fall and on Sunday her family made the painful decision to remove her from life support.

“To die out here at the same time she’s come to her own son’s funeral is devastating,” her cousin, Cecil Ralston told KTNV.

Ralston told Las Vegas’ Fox 5 the family believes she died of a broken heart.

“I talked to the chaplain of Metro,” Ralston said. “He told me she kept saying ‘Oh I want to stay, I want to be with Charleston,’ that she wanted to die.”

Stiles’ devastated brother came with his sister to the funeral form their Louisville, Kentucky, and cannot believe he is now saying goodbye his nephew and his sister in the same week.

“I was sitting up in the room crying,” Lewis Stiles said. “We came to bury my nephew and then the next thing we know, I have to bury my sister.”

Hartfield, 34, sacrificed his life to shield, protect and assist people from danger as bullets rained down on the 20,000 concertgoers. “That night, in a hail of gunfire, Charlie’s last actions spoke for him. He took actions to save lives,” the sheriff said during his funeral Friday.

Hartfield, who went by “Chucky” or “Charles,” was also an accomplished Nevada Army National Guard sergeant first class with a 17-year military career, and a youth football coach.

Five days following his death, on Oct. 6, Hartfield’s sister Denita Hartfield, his widow Veronica Hartfield and their son Ayzayah Hartfield, 15, and daughter Savannah Hartfield, 9, attended a candlelight vigil joined by the LVMPD and hundreds of mourners.

He served for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for 11 years.