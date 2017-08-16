New York Mom Badly Injured While Protecting Her 3 Young Sons From Falling Tree in Central Park

A New York mother was badly injured after shielding her young sons from a large tree that toppled onto the trio in New York’s Central Park Tuesday, reports say.

Anne Monoky Goldman, 39, was walking through the famous park with her infant son strapped to her chest and her other children, 4- and 3-year-old boys, at her side when the tree became partially uprooted and fell onto the family at around 10 a.m., Trib LIVE reports.

“The tree fell, she never saw it coming and it landed right on top of her and her kids,” witness Jack Jones told WCBS.

“It was giant, it was across all of them, we were able to pull the branches back and get the 3- and 4-year-old out pretty easily. But then the baby was strapped to her so that took a little bit. They had the stroller tipped up against her so I think that kind of saved them.”

Photos of the incident showed good Samaritans working to free the family.

Goldman was struck in the head by the tree, and was taken to the hospital with a fractured vertebrae. She was initially listed in critical condition but has since improved to stable and is expected to survive, ABC reports.

The 3-year-old suffered a fractured skull and the other two children were left with facial bruises, according to the station.

Woman Leaps From Trunk of Car to Escape Alleged Abductor

The victims were taken to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where Goldman and the 3-year-old remained hospitalized on Tuesday, WCBS reports.

“A little more emotional with children involved especially. A lot of us have our own children,” NYPD Officer Megan O’Leary told WCBS. “So it was definitely heartbreaking.”

The Department of Parks and Recreation sent crews to remove the fallen tree, according to WCBS.