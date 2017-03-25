Mother Who Beat Cancer Twice – Once During Pregnancy – Dies of Heart Failure the Day After Delivering Twins

California mother-of-four Jamie Snider had just given birth to twins when she died on March 17 — after beating cancer twice, and just one day after giving birth to twins. She was 30 years old.

Snider, who lived in Fresno, had been diagnosed with a rare, aggressive variety of cervical cancer prior to her pregnancy and had an ovary removed, only to learn the cancer had returned during her second pregnancy, according to a report by ABC 7. At Stanford Medical Center, Snider underwent intensive treatment that included chemotherapy throughout her pregnancy, and beat the disease again.

But sadly, Snider succumbed to congenital heart failure and died the day after delivering daughter Camila and son Nico, who were born prematurely and very small but are healthy, family members told the outlet.

Snider went in for a scheduled C-section and, according to the news station, posted the following message on Facebook alongside a smiling photo of herself without hair:

“‘Tomorrow will be a great day,’ ” Snider’s friend Larina Campanile read to ABC 7 from the post, which she added was Snider’s last. “‘God has been by my side the whole time. All your prayers and love have kept me going as well. Wish me luck.’

“I’m having a C-section at 7 and then a radial hysterectomy right after,” she wrote. “I’ll be fine. Thank you, God, for keeping me positive through all the hard times.’ ”

“What gives me peace in my heart is she got to see those babies and hold them and be with them a little bit,” Campanile added in her interview with ABC 7, noting that the flashing grin in one photo of Snider and her brother was “her smile, all the time.”

According to a GoFundMe account set up to support Snider’s family, the twins will be raised by their father Heath Coigny in Pelham, New Hampshire, in conjunction with Coigny’s sister and her husband.

Aside from the new twins, Snider was also mom to daughters Aubrey and Maddy — who, as ABC 7 reports, saw a cloud they thought was shaped like their mother’s face, right after she was cremated.

“Maybe she’s in the clouds,” Snider’s friend Sarah Lowe told the outlet. “They happened to look up.”

Three GoFundMe accounts have been set up in Jamie Snider’s name: one for the twins’ expenses here, one for her memorial service here and one for miscellaneous costs associated with the tragedy here.