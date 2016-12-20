The Most-Instagrammed Spots in All 50 States

Planning a road trip any time soon? Looking to head cross-country in search of the real America, and maybe snag some great selfies while you’re at it? Well, we’re here to help. Thanks to the folks at Instagram, via USA Today, we’re sharing their year-end data, which includes — you guessed it — the most-Instagrammed spot in every state in the nation.
Alabama: The University of Alabama
Alaska: Denali National Park
Arizona: The Grand Canyon
It was a terrible weather day here at #GrandCanyon National Park, cold, cloudy, with limited views of the canyon, and the wind blowing sideways at about 30mph. When you do get rewarded with a view of the canyon, it just makes it that much more special! Photo from this morning (Dec. 16) at Desert View point. #Arizona #rainbow NPS/Rick Negele
Arkansas: The University of Arkansas
California: Disneyland
Colorado: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre
Coolest amphitheater out there. ••• #nature #pictureoftheday #picoftheday #instagood #instadaily #rockies #landscape_captures #landscapes #landscape #coloradotography #colorado #coloradocameraclub #denverliving #denver #outside #outdoors #mountains #mothernature #beauty #beautiful #bestoftheday #love #igersdenver #rei1440project #redrocks #music
Connecticut: Mohegan Sun
Delaware: University of Delaware
Florida: Disney’s Magic Kingdom
Georgia: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Hawaii: Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort
Idaho: BYU-Idaho
Illinois: Wrigley Field
Indiana: Indiana University
Iowa: Iowa State University
Kansas: The University of Kansas
Kentucky: University of Kentucky
Louisiana: Bourbon Street
Maine: Old Orchard Beach And Pier
Maryland: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Massachusetts:
Michigan: Michigan State University
Minnesota: Mall of America
Mississippi: Mississippi State University
Missouri: Busch Stadium
Montana: Yellowstone National Park
It's -32 degrees in Yellowstone today. I have got to get out there one of these winters. #yellowstonenationalpark #yellowstone #grandcanyonoftheyellowstone #lowerfalls #yellowstoneriver #bpmag #theoutbound #nationalparks #usinterior #getoutstayout #goparks #wildernessculture #wearethewild #wildernesssociety #flow397 #americasbestidea #findyourpark #trailchat #takemebackpacking #nationalparkgeek #the59parks #FYPyes #feedbacknation @yellowstonenps @ynpforever
Nebraska: Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Nevada: Las Vegas Strip
New Hampshire: University of New Hampshire
New Jersey: MetLife Stadium
New Mexico: Meow Wolf
New York: Central Park
Monday mornings should be more like this 🙌🏽😉. What's been your highlight of the year so far? Catching sunrise over #NewYorkCity thousands of feet up in the air has definitely been one of mine. I've seen lots of people do the helicopter #ShoeSelfie but I wanted to do something a little different. With a longer than usual harness in place I was able to stand on the #Helicopter rails over my favourite city in the world. I wanted to create an almost inception like feel to the photo where you question what I'm standing on or even doing up there 😳. What made this that bit more special was the sunrise over #Manhattan. One, I'd never been on a sunrise helicopter ride in #NYC and two, the sky put on an awesome show for @beautifuldestinations. As the city came alive so did the colours. Rays of light glimmering across the skyscrapers creating a mix of warm tones, contrast and shadows. I love the energy of #NewYork and for some reason seeing it from this angle gives me the motivation that anything is possible 🗽. Hope you guys like it 👍🏽 #BDTeam 🇺🇸.
North Carolina: Charlotte Douglas International Airport
North Dakota: Fargo
Ohio: Quicken Loans Arena
Oklahoma: Chesapeake Energy Arena
Oregon: Portland International Airport
One of the perks of taking a flight at dawn out of PDX is the view of the sunrise over the mountains. . Many thanks to @allthingsnewjersey for featuring one of my Princeton shots recently 🙏🏻 . #ipulledoverforthis #pocket_usa #theamericancollective #wow_america #loves_united_states #exclusive_usa #tnhusa #usa_photolovers #bestusapics #loves_united_usa #ig_affair_weekly #wms_america #splendid_earth #tv_travel #uspixels #splendid_shotz #nature_brilliance #excellent_nature #nature_perfection #global_nature #picturetokeep_rural #country_features #renegade_rural #loves_mountains_ #jj_forum_1763
Pennsylvania: Philadelphia Museum of Art
Rhode Island: Brown University
South Carolina: Hilton Head Island Beach
South Dakota: Mount Rushmore National Memorial
Tennessee: Bridgestone Arena
Texas: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
Utah: Zion National Park
Vermont: University of Vermont
Virginia: Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Washington: Pike Place Market
Washington, D.C.: The White House
📷 from White House photographer @petesouza after some White House staff pranked President Obama 👀 by inching a snowman up to the #OvalOffice window. From Souza's @instagram post, "For the past three weeks, there have been four snowmen on display in the Rose Garden… We've been joking that we should move the snowmen a few feet closer to the Oval Office every day to see if anyone noticed. Then we realized the snowmen were too heavy to easily lift. But finally this morning before the President came to the office, some helpful staff–I won't say who–moved all the snowmen so each one was peeking through a different window into the Oval. This photo was taken this afternoon as the President signed end-of-the-year bills." #obama #barackobama #thewhitehouse
West Virginia: Milan Puskar Stadium
Wisconsin: Lambeau Field
Wyoming: Yellowstone National Park
This Gate welcome all to the first National Park. The spirit of the National Parks is strong! •••••• Many thanks to our friend Jake @jacobwfrank for showing off this perfect composition. ・・・ "For the benefit and enjoyment of the people." It's so awesome to be a part of a tradition that people are so passionate about. 😍 #YellowstoneNPS ——– #nationalparkgeek #FYPyes #nps #nps100 #nationalpark #nationalparks #americasbestidea #findyourpark #goparks #nationalparkfoundation #everykidinapark #nature #naturelovers #yellowstone #yellowstonenationalpark