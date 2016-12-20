People

Human Interest

The Most-Instagrammed Spots in All 50 States

By @alex_heigl

Posted on

Paul Beaty/AP

Planning a road trip any time soon? Looking to head cross-country in search of the real America, and maybe snag some great selfies while you’re at it? Well, we’re here to help. Thanks to the folks at Instagram, via USA Today, we’re sharing their year-end data, which includes — you guessed it — the most-Instagrammed spot in every state in the nation.

Alabama: The University of Alabama

#DYK – #UA’s hospitality and hotel management program is 11th in the nation and 18th in the world?! #RollTide

A photo posted by The University of Alabama (@univofalabama) on

Alaska: Denali National Park

Arizona: The Grand Canyon

Arkansas: The University of Arkansas

running out of ark pics );

A photo posted by Andrea Neal (@iamandreaneal) on

California: Disneyland

Colorado: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre

Connecticut: Mohegan Sun

Dreaming of sunnier days. 😎

A photo posted by Mohegan Sun (@mohegansun) on

Delaware: University of Delaware

Winter is coming ❄️ #UDwinter

A photo posted by s a r a h b e t h (@sarahbethtez) on

Florida: Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Friends dancing down Main Street! Our apparel shop is open and live! Click the link in our bio to see what we have! 😊 #ohyeahdisney

A photo posted by ⚡️ OhYeahDisney ⚡️ (@ohyeahdisney) on

Georgia: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

✈️✈️✈️

A photo posted by Ezio Ali Sanchez (@ezioali) on

Hawaii: Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort

Idaho: BYU-Idaho

Through the gardens to class. Sometimes we need to stop, and slow down, and admire Mother Nature.

A photo posted by Chase Simonson (@simonsays311) on

Illinois: Wrigley Field

Indians batting practice before game 5.

A photo posted by Cory Ingram (@cory.r.ingram) on

Indiana: Indiana University

Winter break looks good on you! 😍 #worklife @iubloomington

A photo posted by schollk (@schollk) on

Iowa: Iowa State University

Congrats to our Fall 2016 grads! 🎓🎉🌪 // 📷: @iowastateu

A photo posted by Iowa State University (@iowastateadmissions) on

Kansas: The University of Kansas

Kentucky: University of Kentucky

Then My Old Kentucky Home, Good Night!

A photo posted by Nick Ramos (@nickrhimself) on

Louisiana: Bourbon Street

Maine: Old Orchard Beach And Pier

Let's find some beautiful places to get lost 🌊 #weekendtrip

A photo posted by Catherine, 20 (@catherinebeaudinn) on

Maryland: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Massachusetts:

Michigan: Michigan State University

Minnesota: Mall of America

🎢🎡🎠

A photo posted by Chri$topher Gwappin (@chrisgwappin) on

Mississippi: Mississippi State University

Missouri: Busch Stadium

only 14 more sundays until opening day!!!! but really who's counting? {105 days y'all get hype}

A photo posted by christinritter (@christinritter) on

Montana: Yellowstone National Park

Nebraska: Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

#omaha #zoo had it's 2 millionth visitor today, so here's a congratulatory #jaguar

A photo posted by TC (@coleman_td) on

Nevada: Las Vegas Strip

L A S V E G A S ✨ #lasvegas #lasvegasstrip #bellagio #fountains #nightlife #eifeltower

A photo posted by Samja Setari (@samja_s) on

New Hampshire: University of New Hampshire

New Jersey: MetLife Stadium

🏉

A photo posted by Maxime (@lifemaxime) on

New Mexico: Meow Wolf

Meow Wolf That was really fantastic and incredible:) Thanks for driving Juan! #meowwolf

A photo posted by Yuta Mori (@yuutadayo2016) on

New York: Central Park

Monday mornings should be more like this 🙌🏽😉. What's been your highlight of the year so far? Catching sunrise over #NewYorkCity thousands of feet up in the air has definitely been one of mine. I've seen lots of people do the helicopter #ShoeSelfie but I wanted to do something a little different. With a longer than usual harness in place I was able to stand on the #Helicopter rails over my favourite city in the world. I wanted to create an almost inception like feel to the photo where you question what I'm standing on or even doing up there 😳. What made this that bit more special was the sunrise over #Manhattan. One, I'd never been on a sunrise helicopter ride in #NYC and two, the sky put on an awesome show for @beautifuldestinations. As the city came alive so did the colours. Rays of light glimmering across the skyscrapers creating a mix of warm tones, contrast and shadows. I love the energy of #NewYork and for some reason seeing it from this angle gives me the motivation that anything is possible 🗽. Hope you guys like it 👍🏽 #BDTeam 🇺🇸.

A photo posted by TOM JAUNCEY (@tomjauncey) on

North Carolina: Charlotte Douglas International Airport

در ترانزیت. #nofilter #کسری‌ازثانیه

A photo posted by Pantea (@pv44) on

North Dakota: Fargo

5:30 am. Downtown Fargo. What a Monday morning it's been… #downtownfargo #thebignd

A photo posted by Melody Neer (@melneer) on

Ohio: Quicken Loans Arena

A triple threat of 20+ point performances = #CavsLakers 🏆

A photo posted by Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) on

Oklahoma: Chesapeake Energy Arena

Time to get back in the lab 🏀

A photo posted by Kristian Doolittle (@kdoolittle11) on

Oregon: Portland International Airport

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia Museum of Art

Rhode Island: Brown University

South Carolina: Hilton Head Island Beach

South Dakota: Mount Rushmore National Memorial

Tennessee: Bridgestone Arena

Bold strategy, let's see if it pays off for 'em.

A photo posted by NHL (@nhl) on

Texas: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Utah: Zion National Park

Zion National Park, Utah, USA! Photo by @king_roberto

A photo posted by BRILLIANT GLOBE 🌎 (@brilliantglobe) on

Vermont: University of Vermont

feeling sad cause I only have one more semester left at this pretty place…where'd the time go?! #instauvm

A photo posted by Miranda Gaehde (@mirandagaehde) on

Virginia: Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Washington: Pike Place Market

Christmas takeover @pikeplacepublicmarket 🎄. 📸: @emilybkim #seattlepulse

A photo posted by Seattle (@seattlepulse) on

Washington, D.C.: The White House

📷 from White House photographer @petesouza after some White House staff pranked President Obama 👀 by inching a snowman up to the #OvalOffice window. From Souza's @instagram post, "For the past three weeks, there have been four snowmen on display in the Rose Garden… We've been joking that we should move the snowmen a few feet closer to the Oval Office every day to see if anyone noticed. Then we realized the snowmen were too heavy to easily lift. But finally this morning before the President came to the office, some helpful staff–I won't say who–moved all the snowmen so each one was peeking through a different window into the Oval. This photo was taken this afternoon as the President signed end-of-the-year bills." #obama #barackobama #thewhitehouse

A photo posted by CNN (@cnn) on

West Virginia: Milan Puskar Stadium

Almost Heaven, West Virginia………

A photo posted by Patrick Sheehan (@patricksheehan6) on

Wisconsin: Lambeau Field

Wyoming: Yellowstone National Park