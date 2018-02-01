Monopoly Is Releasing a 'Cheaters' Edition — Encouraging Players to Break the Rules!

Family game night just got a bit more intense.

Rounds of Monopoly have long been heated, with one friend accusing another of cheating, or another claiming the beloved “boot” game piece —much to the dismay of the other players. And now, tensions will surely run high as Hasbro is set to release a “Cheaters” edition of the game this fall, according to INSIDER.

“A recent study conducted by Hasbro revealed that nearly half of game players attempt to cheat during Monopoly games, so in 2018, we decided it was time to give fans what they’ve been craving all along — a Monopoly game that actually encourages cheating,” Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of Hasbro, told INSIDER.

The game will come with 15 cheat cards, in which players are instructed to carry out tasks including: stealing money from the bank, stealing a hotel from someone else’s property, snagging an extra $100 when you pass go, short-changing someone you owe, collecting rent from another player’s property and putting a hotel onto your property, according to the site.

In what will likely be music to the notorious cheater’s ear: There will be no designated banker, Berkowitz said.

“Players are in control of the Bank on their turn, and pass it to the next player when their turn is over, making it easier to pull of ‘cheats’ such as a the Bank Heist,” he said.

Cheaters who get away with their deceit are rewarded, while those who get caught face consequences, INSIDER reports. If the embarrassment of being caught red-handed wasn’t enough, the offending player has to wear handcuffs that come with the board game.

“We’ve finally decided to embrace our less-than-honest fans by encouraging them to partake in those iconic (yet sometimes unspoken) Monopoly moments that occur during family game nights,” Berkowitz said.

The Monopoly Cheaters Edition will be available for $19.99 in the fall, for ages 8 and up.