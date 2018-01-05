California Mom Welcomes Twins — Born in Two Different Years

A Southern California mother is still trying to wrap her head around having twin babies with birth dates in two different years.

Maria Rios, 39, gave birth to little Joaquin Ontiveros Jr. at 11:58 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2017. Just 18 minutes later, at 12:16 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2018, Rios welcomed a little girl, Aitana de Jesus Ontiveros.

“She’s still kind of confused that the babies are twins, but one is born in one year and the other in another,” Rios’ sister, Aurelia, tells PEOPLE, adding that Rios is still trying to come to terms with having twins.

“She said she still needs to get used to it since she’s used to taking care of one child at a time instead of two.”

Maria Rios (center) with twins Aitana and Joaquin Ontiveros Courtesy Aurelia Rios

Rios, of Earlimart, was originally scheduled to give birth on Jan. 27 at Delano Regional Medical Center, Aurelia tells PEOPLE. But doctors later scheduled her for a C-section on Jan. 10.

Hospital officials shared the news on Facebook, writing in a post that they are “honored to play a significant role in this 2018 New Year delivery of baby twins.”

Joaquin Ontiveros Courtesy Aurelia Rios

Aitana Ontiveros Courtesy Aurelia Rios

Now, Aurelia says Rios and little Joaquin are home, but Aitana remains in the hospital. Aurelia, 25, tells PEOPLE that she’s “thrilled” to be an aunt to twins, and adds that Rios’ children, aged 20, 18, and 6, are all excited about the new little ones as well.

“They’re pretty excited since they were all girls and now they have a baby brother!” she says.