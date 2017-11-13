Mom of 2 Uses Year of Maternity Leave to Travel World with Family — See the Sweet Photos!

Just nine weeks after welcoming their newest little one, Karen Edwards and Shaun Bayes packed their bags and set off on an adventure.

The London couple is spending Edwards’ year of maternity traveling across the U.S., Central America and South America with their two children, Esmé, 3 and Quinn, now 4 months old.

“I try to explain to people … it’s actually easier than being at home because at home you’ve got so much more things to do in just running a household,” Edwards, 33, told ABC News. “We’re really happy with what we’re doing.”

The mom of two, who is a nurse manager at a London hospital, receives full or partial payment through nine months of maternity leave, according to ABC News. The final three months of her leave are unpaid, but the family rents out their house in London to help cover costs.

Edwards, who also traveled after Esmé’s birth, documents the family’s journey on her blog, Travel Mad Mum, where she posts adorable photos and gives travel tips.

The couple’s respective Instagram accounts are filled with sweet (and colorful) photos of the family at picturesque destinations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Belize and more.

After a busy morning learning to drum with the local Garinagu people (so much fun), we headed back to the pool @belizeandreamsresort to watch the ocean.. We've heard manatee swim past most afternoons between 1 and 3pm!!!.. They are such unusual mammals .. how awesome would it be to see one? 💜✈️🌎 hosted A post shared by TRAVEL MAD MUM (@travelmadmum) on Oct 15, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

The family of four has stayed in camper vans, beach cabanas, hotels and with local families during their journey, ABC reports.

“The most enjoyable bit was just having unlimited time for Esmé and seeing her developing without having many distractions,” she told the site.

“We didn’t have a house to maintain and we didn’t have errands to run so it was just her and us two parents being parents.”

School or homeschool? That is a question I am asking myself right now. I have written it all down in a blog. Have a read and tell me what you think. Link in bio. Happy to hear differing opinions but please be kind as these things can be quite emotive 💋💋💋 A post shared by TRAVEL MAD MUM (@travelmadmum) on Nov 2, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

Edwards told ABC that she and Bayes take “all necessary precautions” when it comes to the kids’ health.

Last year, Edwards, Bayes and little Esmé appeared on New Zealand’s TVNZ and opened up about how it all started.

“We’re both just really keen travelers. Were kind of a little bit selfish in the sense that we didn’t want to give up on our travel days. Esmé was a bit of a surprise for us. We had some travel plans already … so we just thought we’d incorporate her into it.”