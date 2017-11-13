Mom of 2 Uses Year of Maternity Leave to Travel World with Family — See the Sweet Photos!

Karen Edwards (center) with son Quinn (left) and daughter Esme
Karen Edwards/Instagram
Char Adams
November 13, 2017

Just nine weeks after welcoming their newest little one, Karen Edwards and Shaun Bayes packed their bags and set off on an adventure.

The London couple is spending Edwards’ year of maternity traveling across the U.S., Central America and South America with their two children, Esmé, 3 and Quinn, now 4 months old.

“I try to explain to people … it’s actually easier than being at home because at home you’ve got so much more things to do in just running a household,” Edwards, 33, told ABC News. “We’re really happy with what we’re doing.”

This is one of the cute villages around late Atitlan… Those little tuk tuks rip around the streets, up hills and along dirt tracks. It’s pretty impressive.. The streets are lined with little stalls, all of them have oodles of colourful textiles. Not to mention the cute cafes and many tortilla stalls. Latin America eat your heart out!!.. it was such a pleasure to collaborate with @hoteltoliman whilst we were there. They give SO much back to the community. Like so many things. They have a house for women fleeing domestic violence and they allow kids with physical disabilities to have their weekly therapy in the pool. The lady that owns it is the most intriguing Guatemalan women. She has done so much voluntary work in her life .. I can’t wait to do the write-up.. 💜✈️🌎 would you visit Lake Atitlan?

The mom of two, who is a nurse manager at a London hospital, receives full or partial payment through nine months of maternity leave, according to ABC News. The final three months of her leave are unpaid, but the family rents out their house in London to help cover costs.

Edwards, who also traveled after Esmé’s birth, documents the family’s journey on her blog, Travel Mad Mum, where she posts adorable photos and gives travel tips.

The couple’s respective Instagram accounts are filled with sweet (and colorful) photos of the family at picturesque destinations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Belize and more.

A rare photo of all four of us!… we have been slowly introducing Quinn into the water the last week or two. I am grateful for the swimming lessons we took with Esmé in Nz when she was little because we are implementing those same techniques to teach Quinn to swim. He seems to like it so far. He’s a little unsure of the mini submersions but he can be distracted quickly and easily…. fact about me, I’ve been quite scared of the water for years. My sister @lifeveganstyle_ nearly drowned twice and so did I when I was visiting friends in Australia years back. I’m on a mission to make these two competent in the water so they are not scared and to be good swimmers.. @travelmaddad is an awesome example to them anyway … does anyone else push there kids a little with something they are not so good at themselves? Having endless access to swimming pools this trip has made Esmé really good .. we are feeling super proud… all the staff here @belizeandreamsresort always tell her how good she is … 💜✈️🌎 hosted

The family of four has stayed in camper vans, beach cabanas, hotels and with local families during their journey, ABC reports.

“The most enjoyable bit was just having unlimited time for Esmé and seeing her developing without having many distractions,” she told the site.

“We didn’t have a house to maintain and we didn’t have errands to run so it was just her and us two parents being parents.”

Edwards told ABC that she and Bayes take “all necessary precautions” when it comes to the kids’ health.

Last year, Edwards, Bayes and little Esmé appeared on New Zealand’s TVNZ  and opened up about how it all started.

“We’re both just really keen travelers. Were kind of a little bit selfish in the sense that we didn’t want to give up on our travel days. Esmé was a bit of a surprise for us. We had some travel plans already … so we just thought we’d incorporate her into it.”

