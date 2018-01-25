Mom Desperate for Answers After Daughter Falls Overboard on Cruise Ship: 'I Want Her to Come Home'

Marilyn Winfrey is desperate to bring daughter Juwanna Brooks home after the 44-year-old fell overboard while on a Mexico-bound cruise ship on Sunday.

“I’m still believing that she’s going to come home one way or the other,” Winfrey told KLFY of her daughter Juwanna Brooks. “I want her to come home. That’s mainly what I want right now, just to have closure.”

Winfrey said Brooks and her husband boarded the Carnival Triumph on Saturday headed from New Orleans to Cozumel. Winfrey last spoke with her daughter just before dinner.

Carnival Cruise Line officials confirmed the incident to PEOPLE, but, as a policy, would not confirm the name of the guest. Officials said the victim simply “went overboard” on the second day of the five-day cruise. Mexico officials are in charge of the rescue efforts, a spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“I just want to believe that they’re going to find something, I just want to be able to put her to rest,” Winfrey told the news station. “We’ve been trying to get in touch with the embassy in Mexico, but it’s a long process and we haven’t heard anything yet but they are still looking for her.”

Winfrey disputed claims that her daughter jumped overboard, noting that Brooks is only 5’1″ and would not have been able to leap overboard on her own.

