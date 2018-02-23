Mom Shares Video of Toddler Sending His Cop Dad 'Goodnight Kisses' Hours Before He Was Shot

After an Alabama father and police officer was shot and killed on Tuesday while protecting his community, his heartbroken wife shared many videos of him throughout the years, including one that their toddler made for him just a few hours before he tragically died.

Erin Billa — who describes her late husband Justin as her soul mate — told Fox10 that she’s determined to make sure her son Taylor never forgets his father. In the video, which was filmed hours before his death, Erin holds Taylor in her arms as she tells him to say “goodnight dadda” to the camera. He then blows his dad a kiss.

On February 4, Erin, who met Justin when they were children, posted a photo of the family on Facebook.

Justin was killed after a murder suspect barricaded himself in his Alabama home, officials said, according to Fox News. He was a former “Police Officer of the Month” and had been on the job for two years.

“Justin was an amazing husband, father and officer. He was truly my best friend in this world. There wasn’t a day that we didn’t kiss each other goodbye and told each other we loved each other before either of us left. He was the best daddy to Taylor and my heart hurts that Taylor won’t get to grow up with his daddy,” she shared with Fox 10.

“But I will make sure that he knows exactly the hero, father and husband that Justin was. Justin loved his job so very much. He was my hero long before he became an officer but now he is truly a hero to everyone.

“I am going [to] live my life honoring and respecting him because he was my soul mate.”