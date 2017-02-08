Oregon Mom of Three, 34, Killed by Uprooted Tree While on Homemade Zip Line: Her Life was ‘Cut Way Too Short’

An Oregon mother of three is dead after a tree fell on her and her boyfriend as they rode a zip line early Saturday morning in Tillamook County, authorities say.

Tami McVay, 34, was riding with her boyfriend Joshua Jackson, 38, in Nehalem when the tree the zip line was attached to uprooted and fell on the couple, The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

McVay suffered a severe head injury and died at the scene, deputies said. Jackson had no reported injuries and was taken into custody on an unrelated charge.

“This accident has left 3 beautiful children without the love and care of their mother,” the family wrote on a GoFundMe page created in the wake of McVay’s death to cover funeral costs. “Tami was a beautiful little girl growing up and as a young lady, she still carried that beauty inside and out.”

Jackson told authorities that he and McVay were crossing the river near the railroad tracks on the zip line when the tree landed on them both, officials said in the statement. Jackson was able to contact a third party who called 911.

Deputies and first responders used ATV vehicles and hiked about two miles to reach the victims after the call came in at around 5:53 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in the statement.

According to an obituary for the woman, McVay’s three children, Taelee, Brooke and Carter, “were her life.”

“If you knew Tami, you know that she has many friends who loved her smile and she will be forever missed by many,” McVay’s family wrote on the GoFundMe page. “In a life cut way too short, she was able to steal our hearts and shower us with her beauty, inside and out.”

The family noted that McVay loved to spend time outdoors and had earned her culinary arts degree.

Jackson was wanted on a warrant out of Clatsop County, deputies said in the statement. Jail records indicate that he remained in custody at Tillamook County Jail Tuesday morning. He had an outstanding warrant in connection with a 2012 conviction for a felony, assault and recklessly endangering another person, The Oregonian reports.