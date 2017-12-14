A Pennsylvania mother was shocked and saddened to find a shameful message scrawled on her car window after taking her terminally-ill son to take holiday pictures.

Nancy Coyne parked in the disability area of the King of Prussia Mall in early December to take her 7-year-old son Garrett to see Santa Claus. Garrett has Batten disease type 1, a rare and incurable neurodegenerative condition that has left him blind and is deteriorating his motor skills, such as the abilities to walk and talk. Patients with the disease often die prematurely, usually in their late teens or twenties, according to the Batten Disease Support and Research Association.

Special outings — like taking a trip to the mall to visit Santa — offer the family some happiness around the holidays, which is why Nancy was so disheartened when she returned to her car to find a message written in lipstick on her window, reading, “UR Not Handicap.”

“What a day that was,” Nancy—who also has another child, 5-year-old Palmer—tells PEOPLE. “Our wonderful morning turned into an ugly, terrible day.”

Nancy says Garrett met all of the usual milestones for a child during the first few years of his life, until a little after he turned 3 years old, and he started to lose his vision. Today, he experiences seizures and continues to regress. The family uses a handicap placard to give Garrett extra space when getting in and out of their car and to help him into his specialized stroller. Coming across that offensive note written in red lipstick, a message with no consideration of her family’s situation, was infuriating for Nancy.

“Every day is a struggle for us, and to walk out of the mall after our wonderful morning to see lipstick drawn on my car—someone trying to shame me, tell me I am wrong—brought on anger and sadness,” she says. “How do you explain to a 5-year-old about what happened as you try and hold it together?”

Nancy Coyne

Nancy notified the King of Prussia Mall management, who then helped the Upper Merion police with an investigation. She says the police identified a suspect, who confessed to writing the message, later that week. Despite the pain that was felt that day, Nancy has found solace by turning the incident into something positive by raising awareness for her son’s condition. The family even has a foundation—Grand Batten Fighter—to help fund research into the disease.

“This ridiculous act has turned into a wonderful way to spread awareness for Batten disease,” Nancy says. “And to encourage kindness.”