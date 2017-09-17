Minnesota Mom Left Paralyzed After Tree Fell on Her During Freak Hammock Accident

A Minnesota woman was left paralyzed after a falling tree broke her neck as she lounged in a hammock with her boyfriend.

Alyssa Pfannenstein, 25, was lying in a hammock with her boyfriend, Justin Janssen, while watching her daughter play, according to WCCO-TV. The couple had unknowingly attached their hammock to a rotted birch tree, which uprooted and fell.

“All of the sudden this big boom hit me in the back of the head,” Pfannenstein told the outlet.

“It was surreal. At the moment, there was not even time to panic because it happened so quickly,” Janssen explained.

The Labor Day weekend incident broke her neck and left her paralyzed. However, Pfannenstein remained composed.

“Her calmness calmed me and her daughter down and made us understand everything would be okay,” Janssen said.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to help with her medical expenses, Pfannenstein shattered her C5 vertebrae and is currently paralyzed from the C5 vertebrae down, leaving her with just limited mobility in her arms. She also underwent surgery to remove the bone fragments and repair the damage in her spine.

WCCO reports Pfannenstein will enter a rehab facility where she’ll work on regaining mobility.

However, the young mom has remained positive throughout the ordeal.

“We just want to appreciate every miracle,” Janssen said. “Accidents happen and we will get through this like anything else.”