South Carolina Mom Gives Birth to 14-Pound Baby: ‘I Make ‘Em Big,’ Says Dad

That’s one big baby boy!

On June 23, mom Cindy Richmond gave birth to a 14 pound, 4 ounce boy named Colin Austin Keisler at Lexington Medical Center in Lexington, South Carolina.

“We were in the surgery room and everyone was getting their phones out to Google who is the biggest baby. I couldn’t believe it,” Richmond, 37, of Lexington, South Carolina, told ABC News. “When I went to the doctor three weeks ago he was about 10 to 11 pounds and I’m like, ‘Oh, okay.’ So he gained about a pound a week so this makes so much sense now why I was so uncomfortable. But I wasn’t thinking it would be 14 pounds.”

Adds Richmond’s husband Arthur Keisler: “I make ‘em big. The room completely changed as soon as they got him out. The doctor said, ‘Whoa, this is a big baby.’

“You could hear the other nurses in the room trying to guess how big he was. They said, ‘We need to weigh him right now.’ They pulled the scale into the operating room and the room erupted into like, ‘Oh, my God, this is the craziest thing ever.’ ”

In fact, Colin was so big that his grandparents had to bring him a new set of clothes to wear out of the hospital, reports ABC News.

“When he came out at 14 pounds, that’s pretty much a 4- or 5-month-old toddler,” Keisler, 38, told the outlet. “I was on cloud nine and went down to the gift shop and was walking around in a haze and I was like, ‘I need to find him a cute outfit he’ll fit into.’

“My wife’s parents came for a visit and we ended up getting them to stop by the house to get him some clothes he could actually fit into. We were prepared at home with clothes from birth to 12 months, so we were prepared for the long term, but not for the hospital term.”

Richmond’s two other children weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and 9 pounds, 8 ounces at birth.

Keisler and Richmond are absolutely ecstatic about their big baby — in fact the proud dad is already making plans for him to play sports.

“A lot of people immediately think football when they learn how big he is, but I’m a big baseball fan so I’d love him to play baseball,” he told ABC News. “I definitely want him to play for the Clemson [University] Tigers. We bleed orange over here.

“But, in all honestly, whatever he does in life is fine as long as he’s the best at it.”