Maryland Mom Gives Birth to Baby Girl in Pickup Truck: 'It Was Like a Scene Out of the Movies'

When Denise Riggin woke up at 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 20 with intense contractions at nine months pregnant, she began to panic and immediately knew she had to get to the hospital.

Riggin, who lives in Manchester, Maryland, woke up her husband, Bill, and started to gather her things for the hospital when her water broke.

“Now I’m really feeling like I’m about to have a baby,” Denise, 33, who was scheduled to be induced the following day, tells PEOPLE of the ordeal. “I was yelling, ‘We have to go!’ It was happening fast. Bill was scrambling.”

They called Riggin’s mother and mother-in-law to come over so they could stay at the house with the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Isabella.

Denise — who says she thought she was going to have her baby in the garage — frantically told Bill, 36, to grab a tarp or towels for the truck.

Denise and Bill Riggin with their baby daughter Juliana Denise Riggin

While driving to the hospital, Bill called 911 and told the operator, “She’s coming now,” but didn’t even make it to the end of the road when “I felt her head coming out,” Riggin says.

“I will never forget the look on his face when he pulled back the towel I had between my legs and saw Jules’ head,” recalls Denise, who is an X-ray technician. “We kinda both had hands down there and delivered the baby.”

But the couple soon found out that Juliana wasn’t breathing or crying due to the umbilical cord being wrapped around her neck. The 911 operator instructed the couple what to do next.

“We turned her face down, beat her back, rubbed and yelled until we got her to cry and breathe,” says Denise, who added that Bill used a shoelace to tie off the umbilical cord, as instructed by the 911 operator.”It was pretty scary.”

Bill and Denise Riggin with their baby daughter Juliana Denise Riggin

They were then told to wait on the side of the road for an ambulance. At 2:25 a.m., they arrived at Carroll Hospital Center and were greeted by a group of security guards and a nurse.

“It was like a scene out of the movies,” says Denise.

Their pediatrician ran extra tests on Juliana to make sure she was okay after the tumultuous birth.

“Somehow she is perfect. We are blessed,” Riggin says.